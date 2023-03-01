Skip to Content
Lover’s Lane and Highway 152 closed after levee breaks causing flooding

mgnonline

Flooding has been confirmed by the San Benito County Sheriff's office after the levee broke along Lover's Lane and Highway 152.

There are no evacuations at this time according to a sergeant on scene.

About 8 inches of water are on the roadway and the Sheriff's office has closed the road.

The Sheriff's office says that while they know the levee has broken due to the speed of the water on the roadway, there is no way to tell exactly where the breakage is until daylight hours and teams are able to come out to examine the levee.

