Hollister Police arrest possibly armed man after standoff inside Round Table

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) The San Benito County Sheriff's Office says that they arrested a man, who is possibly armed, inside the Round Table in Hollister.

The location on 496 Tres Pinos Road is currently surrounded by Hollister Police.

The sheriff's office confirmed with KION the suspect was taken into custody. The gun was a C02 replica pellet gun, according to the San Benito County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. We have a news crew on the way.