WEATHER ALERT: Highway 17 reopened in both directions

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE ON FEB. 24, 2023, AT 3:11 PM- CHP Santa Cruz announced that Highway 17 is back open.

The road was closed Friday morning due to snow and downed trees on the road.

All northbound lanes of Highway 17 in both Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties are open. Southbound lanes of Highway 17 south of Summit Road are fully opened.

One lane of southbound Highway 17 is closed north of Summit Road.

Other roads in Santa Cruz County remain closed. Caltrans announced that Highway 9 is closed in both directions from Ramona to Stapp in Boulder Creek due to downed power lines.

ORIGINAL STORY

Highway 17 is currently closed for all Northbound traffic at Granite Creek due to snow and downed trees on the road. KION spoke with CHP Santa Cruz to confirm this information.

As of 5 AM this morning, there is no estimated time for the road to be reopened.

Several vehicles got stuck on the road, including two Semi trucks. CHP called for large tows to get these large vehicles off the road at 5:20 AM this morning.

Highway 17 is also closed for Southbound traffic at Bear Creek Road. CHP says to avoid the areas and use alternative routes if you're heading that way this morning.

Highway 17 poles and wires down. Via Caltrans.

A hard closure of State Route 236 near Highway 9 is in effect.

Highway 9 is closed in both directions from State Route 236 at Waterman Gap to Highway 9/State Route 35 in Boulder Creek, per Caltrans. This roughly seven-mile stretch of road is closed due to downed trees and wires.

Highway 152 at Pole Line Road is also closed due to weather.

As of right now, there is no ETA on the reopening of either highway or roads.