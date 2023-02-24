Salinas PD hopes to integrate new technology to improve efficiency, safety and transparency

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Nearly a year after Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. was killed in the line of duty the department is deploying new technology to improve efficiency, safety, and community transparency.

This was made possible by more than a million in federal funding.

The investment will specifically support new data integration and analytics, license plate readers, and dashcams for officers.

This afternoon, state leaders joined Chief Filice and other officers on a tour of the police department and highlighted the importance of integrating the technology into ongoing public safety efforts.

"The use of technology can help," said Representative Jimmy Panetta. "Be it body cams, be it dashboard cams, be it broadband in our communities. That can help us with law enforcement. That can help police agencies… Salinas, around this county, and around this community that can help retain the police officers."

Saturday marks one year since the death of officer Alvarado.

In preparation for the anniversary, the city has removed the old, "Murphy Street" sign to remain it "JD Alvarado Circle" in honor of the fallen hero.