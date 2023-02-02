Police: Three arrested for suspected human trafficking in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police Department’s Violence Suppression Task Force, Detectives, and SWAT, along with Monterey County Sheriff’s SWAT team, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, and Homeland Security served a search warrant at a home at 62 Boronda Road Thursday.

The warrant was an investigation into alleged prostitution and possible human trafficking happening on the property. The property was two acres with several structures, mobile homes, RV's and vehicles, said police.

Two female victims and three adult male suspects were found inside the home. Isidro Martinez Vazquez, 18, Rodrigo Luis Ramirez, 36, and Jose Luis Ruvalcaba, 40, were arrested, according to police.

All three are being charged with pimping and pandering; conspiracy; and maintaining a brothel for the purposes of prostitution.

An illegal Glock 2 3semi-auto handgun, 1/4 ounces of meth, payment receipts and items indicative of sexual activity were also found on the property, said police.