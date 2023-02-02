Person shot at while walking dog in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said a person was shot at on the 100 block of McCray Street Wednesday night while walking their dog.

Police say they arrived at around 10:30 p.m., the victim said he was approached by three people who asked if they were a gang member. The victim ignored them and kept walking, and one of the suspects fired a round from a handgun.

The bullet grazed the victim's shoe and hit a parked car, said police. The victim was not hurt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hollister Police at 831-636-4331.