Harkless, Gilbert lead UNLV over Colorado State 83-71

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Elijah Harkless scored 17 points, Keshon Gilbert added 16 and UNLV cruised to an 83-71 victory over Colorado State on Tuesday night.

Harkless added five rebounds and five assists for the Rebels (15-7, 4-6 Mountain West Conference). Gilbert grabbed five rebounds. Luis Rodriguez scored 11.

Isaiah Stevens led the Rams (10-13, 2-8) with 18 points, seven assists and two steals. Patrick Cartier added 17 points and eight rebounds, while Isaiah Rivera pitched in with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Gilbert had 11 points in the first half to help UNLV take a 39-30 lead into intermission.

NEXT UP

UNLV plays Friday against Fresno State at home, and Colorado State hosts Utah State on Saturday.

