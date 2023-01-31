Austin in Philippines to discuss larger US military presence

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in the Philippines for talks on deploying larger numbers of U.S. forces and weapons in more Philippine military camps. China’s increasingly aggressive actions against Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea have been causing concern in Washington. Austin has previously visited South Korea. Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Romualdez said Austin will discuss a U.S. request for additional access to local military camps for American forces. U.S. forces have recently intensified and broadened joint training with Filipino troops, including on the western coast, which faces the South China Sea. Austin also visited southern Zamboanga city and met Filipino generals and a small contingent of U.S. counterterrorism forces.

