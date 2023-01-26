Security ready for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Preparations are almost done for people to come to enjoy the tournament.

According to Undersheriff Keith Boyd, Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is also ready to keep the event safe.

“We've been handling security for events of this nature for years and years,” Boyd said. “And what we do is we work with our regional partners and our stakeholders as part of the event to develop the appropriate plan for security. And then we implement that.”

For some coming to watch the tournament, concern about recent mass shootings may be on their minds since it’ll be such a large crowd.

Like Director Steve John, tournament hosts know those concerns and ensure they’re handled.

“We work with the best of the best to make sure we have a safe environment for all people, our spectators, the participants were very closely with to make sure nothing like that happens,” John said. “And we're cognizant of the fact, and we're aware, and we're prepared.”

Both parties want people to be able to feel safe and have fun.

“We want everybody, whether it's a participant in the event or a member of the public, coming to observe the event, to know that they have the environment is safe and that their safety and security is of the utmost importance to us,” Boyd said.

“I think they should be very comfortable, feel very comfortable to come to Pebble Beach and enjoy the tournament, knowing that we're as concerned as they are for their safety,” John said. “We've got the best and the best working this tournament. So, yes, we want to make sure it's a safe environment for the participants and the spectators, you know, alone.”

The Sheriff’s Office also informed me they would implement the same protocols they’ve done in years past. When people arrive at the tournament, metal detectors, and bag checks will be enforced.