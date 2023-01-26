CHP assisting with supplying supplies to isolated people in Big Sur

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Slides have isolated Highway 1 between Paul’s Slide and the Polar Star along the Big Sur coast. Many people living in the area or who do business are in trouble for supplies.

CHP, Big Sur Fire and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office helped and will help with deliveries. wanted to take some pressure off by helicoptering supplies for people in the area.

"The County of Monterey Department of Emergency Management coordinated with multiple allied agencies the delivery of essential goods to communities isolated by the landslides on State Route 1," said CHP.

Thursday morning, they delivered bottled water via California Highway Patrol helicopter and Meals Ready to Eat (MRE’s) at the Sand Dollar Day Use area. Another delivery is planned for Friday morning on Jan. 27.