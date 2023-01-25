Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:58 PM

Disaster recovery centers open in San Lorenzo Valley

County of Santa Cruz

FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Santa Cruz and federal, state, and local partners have opened a Disaster Recovery Center at the Felton Library.

Federal Emergency Management Agency staff and the California Office of Emergency Service will join the Disaster Recovery Center.

The San Lorenzo Valley Disaster Recovery Center is at 6121 Gushee Street in Felton. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the next 30 days.

An additional location site is open at Ramsay Park in Watsonville.

To complete an online assessment form before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center, visit https://tinyurl.com/SCCStormRecovery.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content