Commanders head coach and Seaside native Ron Rivera to play AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- Washington Commanders Head Coach and Seaside native Ron Rivera has been announced as a celebrity player in this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Rivera took the Commanders to an 8-8-1 season this year. He will be reunited with his former quarterback Alex Smith, who is also playing in this year's tournament.

It is Rivera's first time playing at the tournament.

Ron Rivera has won two NFL Coach of the Year awards in 2013 and 2015, the latter year reaching the Super Bowl and losing to the Denver Broncos. He also won Super Bowl XX as a player.

Celebrities set to play at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to tee off Monday.

Celebrities are a hot topic as they come in droves to play every year.

Bill Murray will once again grace the course as he does every year. Returning guests include actor Ray Romano, former 49ers quarterbacks Steve Young and Alex Smith, rappers Schoolboy Q and Macklemore and many more.

Three-time World Series Champion and former catcher for the San Francisco Giants, Buster Posey, will return to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He last participated in the tournament in 2015.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the field. There is speculation he might leave for greener pastures in the off-season. Perhaps they meant the ones at Pebble Beach.

Other celebrities include: