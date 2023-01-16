CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a person died after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 156 near Hollister Saturday morning.

CHP said the crash occurred at 6:57 a.m. when a 37-year-old woman driving a 2019 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 156, west of Monterey Street, was going at an unsafe speed for wet roadway conditions in the number one lane.

She lost control of her vehicle and went into the number two lane, and then into the south asphalt shoulder. The front of her vehicle hit the guardrail; this redirected her back into the eastbound lanes of Highway 156 into the path of a 2011 Honda Civic.

The 2011 Honda was driving in the number one lane, and the front of her vehicle hit the right rear of the 2019 Honda Civic. Both vehicles stopped in the eastbound lanes of Highway 156.

A good Samaritan stopped to aid both parties and call 911. When emergency medical personnel arrived, they found the driver of the 2019 Honda Civic dead from her injuries.

CHP is unsure at this time if drugs and alcohol played a factor in this crash. They added that it was raining during the crash and that both parties were wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the 2019 Honda was only identified as a 37-year-old woman from Hollister. The driver of the 2011 Honda was a 53-year-old woman from Hollister.