Some hotels offering lower rates for evacuees in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- With Monday's storms bringing in at least 1 to 1.25 inches of rainfall an hour to some parts of the Central Coast, per Weather Prediction Center, many people have been forced to evacuate their homes that are in danger of flooding.

Santa Cruz and Monterey County hotels are extending a hand and offering beds at a lower rate for those forced to leave their homes.

Here is a list of hotels offering this discounted rate:

MONTEREY COUNTY

  • Adobe Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea (831)-624-3933
  • Carmel Country Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea (831)-625-3263
  • Carmel Wayfarer Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea, (831)-624-2711
  • Coachman's Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea, (831)- 624-6421
  • Cypress Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea, 831-624-3871
  • Forest Lodge, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-7372
  • Hofsas House, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-2745
  • Horizon Inn/Ocean View, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-5327
  • Hotel Carmel, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-9800
  • La Playa Hotel, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-6476
  • Lamplighter Inn, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-7372
  • Pine Inn, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-3851
  • Tradewinds Carmel, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-2776
  • BLu Pacific Hotel, Monterey, 831-373-3081
  • The Inn at 1252 Monterey, 831-372-2908
  • InterContinental The Clement, Monterey, 831-375-4500
  • Marriott Monterey, Monterey, 831-649-4234
  • Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa, Monterey, 831-920-6710
  • Portola Hotel & Spa at Monterey Bay, Monterey, 866-711-1734
  • Lovers Point Inn, Pacific Grove, 831-373-4771
  • The Old St. Angela Inn, Pacific Grove, 831-372-3246

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

  • Courtyard Santa Cruz | 831-419-8700
  • Sunny Cove Motel | 831-475-1741
  • Capitola Venetian Hotel | 831-476-6471
  • Riverside Inn & Suites | 831-426-2899
  • Beachnest Vacation Rentals | 831-722-0888
  • Chaminade Resort & Spa | 800-283-6569
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Santa Cruz | 831-295-8807
  • Chaminade Resort (831)- 475-5600
  • The Historic Brookdale Lodge 831-609-6010
  • Dream Inn Santa Cruz | 844-291-9681
  • Casa Blanca Inn | 831-423-1570
  • Bay Front Inn | 831-423-8564

Know of any others? Send them to us at ricardo.tovar@kion546.com.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

