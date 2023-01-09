Some hotels offering lower rates for evacuees in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- With Monday's storms bringing in at least 1 to 1.25 inches of rainfall an hour to some parts of the Central Coast, per Weather Prediction Center, many people have been forced to evacuate their homes that are in danger of flooding.

Santa Cruz and Monterey County hotels are extending a hand and offering beds at a lower rate for those forced to leave their homes.

Here is a list of hotels offering this discounted rate:

MONTEREY COUNTY

Adobe Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea (831)-624-3933

Carmel Country Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea (831)-625-3263

Carmel Wayfarer Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea, (831)-624-2711

Coachman's Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea, (831)- 624-6421

Cypress Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea, 831-624-3871

Forest Lodge, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-7372

Hofsas House, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-2745

Horizon Inn/Ocean View, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-5327

Hotel Carmel, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-9800

La Playa Hotel, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-6476

Lamplighter Inn, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-7372

Pine Inn, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-3851

Tradewinds Carmel, Carmel-by-the-sea, 831-624-2776

BLu Pacific Hotel, Monterey, 831-373-3081

The Inn at 1252 Monterey, 831-372-2908

InterContinental The Clement, Monterey, 831-375-4500

Marriott Monterey, Monterey, 831-649-4234

Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa, Monterey, 831-920-6710

Portola Hotel & Spa at Monterey Bay, Monterey, 866-711-1734

Lovers Point Inn, Pacific Grove, 831-373-4771

The Old St. Angela Inn, Pacific Grove, 831-372-3246

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

Courtyard Santa Cruz | 831-419-8700

Sunny Cove Motel | 831-475-1741

Capitola Venetian Hotel | 831-476-6471

Riverside Inn & Suites | 831-426-2899

Beachnest Vacation Rentals | 831-722-0888

Chaminade Resort & Spa | 800-283-6569

La Quinta Inn & Suites Santa Cruz | 831-295-8807

Chaminade Resort (831)- 475-5600

The Historic Brookdale Lodge 831-609-6010

Dream Inn Santa Cruz | 844-291-9681

Casa Blanca Inn | 831-423-1570

Bay Front Inn | 831-423-8564

Know of any others? Send them to us at ricardo.tovar@kion546.com.