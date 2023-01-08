200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire

AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire.

Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes

The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over two hours while crews attempted to remove the tree.

Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes

There were three vehicles involved in traffic an accident associated with the tree, moderate damage to the vehicles but no major injuries were reported. The roadway is now clear in both directions.