Santa Cruz County state parks to be closed until Jan. 10 due to storm

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Due to extensive storm damage sustained during the most recent storm most Santa Cruz County state parks will be closed until Tuesday Jan. 10, per Seacliff State Beach

Most state parks will now be closed through Jan. 10 and staff will assess the condition of the parks for reopening on Jan. 11.

The following parks are closed until Tuesday: Seacliff State Beach, New Brighton State Beach, Wilder Ranch State Park, Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park, Natural Bridges State Beach, Lighthouse Field State Beach, The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park, Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Twin Lakes State Beach, Sunset and Manresa State Beaches.

"We ask that you please respect the park closures for your safety and to avoid further damage to the parks," said Seacliff State Beach staff.