Evacuation orders in Carmel downgraded to warnings

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. – UPDATE: The evacuation orders for Carmel River Lagoon have been downgraded to warnings effective immediately Friday, per the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

This includes areas east of Pacific Ocean, south of Yankee Beach Way, west of Yankee Point Drive and north of Malpaso Creek Beach.

To view the evacuation map, click here.

ORIGINAL STORY

An evacuation order has been issued for areas of the Yankee Point Community in Carmel effective immediately, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says quote: “If you are in an Evacuation Order Zone quickly and calmly evacuate. If it is safe to do so, check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of this alert.”

