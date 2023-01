This is effective immediately and includes areas south of 14th Ave and East of Carmelo. If you live in this region you are advised to leave and seek higher ground immediately.

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order this morning for people living along Carmel River Lagoon.

Taryn Mitchell is a weekend anchor and multimedia journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

