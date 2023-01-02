Skip to Content
Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County's Emergency Operations Center has issued a Level 1 (High) activation beginning Wednesday, January 4 and is expected to run through the end of the storm.

The department of is urging people to take precautions for the next storm as it's expected to bring potential for flooding and damaging winds.

County officials say they are taking several precautionary measures to help reduces any risk to life and property. Their to-do list includes: carrying out inspections, cleaning culvert, river levee patrol along with placing thousands of sandbags throughout the county.

Monterey County will be issuing advisories and alerts to help people.

It is believed this next weather event will impact locations already affected by Saturday's storm.

