Published 4:46 PM

Fire causes significant damage to business in Salinas

Salinas Police Department

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they were first to arrive at a fire Saturday morning.

The fire had spread from a tent to three others against the rear of a building on Industrial Street and Terven Avenue. Officers said the fire also spread to the building causing "significant damage," per Salinas Police.

Officers evacuated surrounding shelters and said no one was inside the building. The owners of the tents were not there when the officers arrived.

The fire department quickly contained the fire and saved the building.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

