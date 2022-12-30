Salinas firefighters rescue three dogs in Hyde Street structure fire

SALIANS, Calif. (KION-TV) On Thursday, the Salinas City Firefighters Association said they helped respond to a structure fire on Hyde Street.

The first engines arrived within three minutes and saw the fire spreading from the bedroom to the rest of the home. The fire was put out and contained to just the bedroom, per firefighters.

Three dogs were also rescued during the firefighter response.

"This was the final shift for the current C-Platoon shift bid, and a few of your firefighters took a moment to take a final pic before they move to other assignments," said the firefighters association. "As always, we are proud to serve our community, and we hope to see a quick recovery to allow the displaced family back into their home soon."