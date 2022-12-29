Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:30 PM

Four guns confiscated in Seaside in a week

Seaside Police

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police had an eventful week that resulted in ammunition and guns being taken off the street.

On Dec. 17, Officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a DUI arrest of an uncooperative suspect. A search of teh vehicle uncovered an unregistered .22 pistol along with ammunition and drug paraphernalia, said police.

Then on Friday, a traffic stop was conducted for a reckless driver speeding and running several stop signs, said police. The person was a felon on probation and was found with a loaded .40 pistol with an extended clip and gang indicia.

On Tuesday, police said they arrived at the 1300 block of Elm Avenue for a call of a suspect brandishing a firearm. A neighbor pulled a gun out during a dispute. A .357 revolver was confiscated.

On Thursday, just before midnight, officers responded to a domestic dispute call on the 1900 block of Freemont Boulevard. A man was arrested for domestic violence causing injury, said police.

He was out on bail for a past gun possession case in Seaside. Police searched two vehicles and found ammunition, a stolen .22 pistol, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana possessed for sales, all belonging to the suspect.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content