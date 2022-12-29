Four guns confiscated in Seaside in a week

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police had an eventful week that resulted in ammunition and guns being taken off the street.

On Dec. 17, Officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a DUI arrest of an uncooperative suspect. A search of teh vehicle uncovered an unregistered .22 pistol along with ammunition and drug paraphernalia, said police.

Then on Friday, a traffic stop was conducted for a reckless driver speeding and running several stop signs, said police. The person was a felon on probation and was found with a loaded .40 pistol with an extended clip and gang indicia.

On Tuesday, police said they arrived at the 1300 block of Elm Avenue for a call of a suspect brandishing a firearm. A neighbor pulled a gun out during a dispute. A .357 revolver was confiscated.

On Thursday, just before midnight, officers responded to a domestic dispute call on the 1900 block of Freemont Boulevard. A man was arrested for domestic violence causing injury, said police.

He was out on bail for a past gun possession case in Seaside. Police searched two vehicles and found ammunition, a stolen .22 pistol, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana possessed for sales, all belonging to the suspect.