Caltrans said the highway is now fully open in both directions. They will continue to monitor the area throughout the day.

The rocks were south of the Paul’s Slide area near Nacimiento-Ferguson Road.

MONTEREY COUNT, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said they cleared a rockslide Thursday morning on Highway 1.

