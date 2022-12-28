Skip to Content
Suspect attempts to assault a Salinas officer, officer discharges firearm without injury

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An individual is now in Monterey County Jail after they tried to strike a Salinas Police officer with a walking stick.

Police said, around 5:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 400 block of East Market Street.

Salinas Police said the suspect was not complaint at the time and tried to hit the officer. That’s when the officer fired one round at the suspect, but not strike the individual.

The suspect was taken into custody and after getting checked out was taken and booked into jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked contact the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

Ana Torrea

Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KION News Channel 5/46

