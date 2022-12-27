California sees continued numeric decline, still most populous state: census

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV)- The United States Census Bureau released its findings for population growth in the United States, and California sees a continued numeric decline.

While still the most populous state at 39,029,342, as of July 1, the Golden State has lost over half a million people since April 1, 2020. California also saw the second most numeric losses from 2021 to 2022 after losing 113,649 residents.

The census said that net domestic outmigration totaled 343,230 for 2022.

The United States Census Bureau

Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona saw the most numeric growth from 2021 to 2022. Texas (470,708) and Florida (416,754) saw their state's numeric growth rise by more than 400,000 people.

In 26 states and the District of Columbia, births outnumbered deaths, Texas (118,159), California (106,155) and New York (35,611) had the highest natural increase.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia saw positive net international migration, with California (125,715), Florida (125,629) and Texas (118,614) having the largest gains.

Net international migration was the number one factor in population growth the in the country. It added 1,010,923 people between 2021 and 2022. The overall U.S. resident increase was up by 0.4% or 1,256,003, to 333,287,557 in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

