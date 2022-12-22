‘The Best Man’ wraps up storylines with new Peacock series

The movie “The Best Man,” a romantic comedy released in 1999 featuring an all-star cast of young, attractive Black actors including Taye Diggs, Nia Long and Terrence Howard, was a box office hit, cementing it in pop culture. A long-awaited sequel in 2013 called “The Best Man Holiday” was also successful. The film’s director and writer, Malcom D. Lee, wraps up the franchise with a new limited series on Peacock. To underscore the finality of it all, the title of the series is “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” All eight-episodes are now available on the streamer.

