Braxton Stuntz Foundation hosts 4th annual toy drive in Salinas

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- “I can turn our pain into something that's purposeful and can help the kids. And that's Braxton did it sometimes without even telling us. And so we want to carry on that legacy.”

The Braxton Stuntz Foundation spent the early hours handing out toys to kids at Boronda Meadows Elementary.

For Ruth Baltes-Stuntz, being able to give people gifts is something her son loved doing as a little kid.

The Braxton Stuntz Foundation was founded by the parents of Braxton, who passed away in January 2019.

“He would give away almost every gift, and we would also go to the Starbucks bin and go to the store and buy toys,” Baltes-Stuntz said. “So he really enjoyed giving more than he did receiving. It sounds kind of silly, but that he didn't, he wasn't happy with ten or 20 gifts he wanted to give to others.”

Before the toy drive started this morning, the tables in the elementary gym were full of toys. Within the first 45 minutes, they gave away nearly 500 toys.

Not only is this a big contribution from the community giving toys to the foundation. The volunteers also use their time to spread Christmas cheer to other families.

Cheryl Camany, Homeless Liaison, Salinas City Elementary School District

“This is one event that we welcome community volunteers, whether it's in giving toys or giving of their time to volunteer and actually work the event. So we are very, very appreciative. So thank you very much for that.”

Even relatives that are volunteering from out of town, like Michael Millar, want to be sure they help carry Braxton's legacy. They want to send a bigger message around the holidays.

“Year in, year out, no matter what time of year, if you can give and support others food, toys, you name it, you'll feel good about doing it,” Millar said. “But you also will be helping somebody else out, and that's worth it.”

The final count was given to Karl once the drive was finished. The toy drive gave out 2,265 toys to children with smiles.