Big Basin Redwoods State Park reopens with four more miles of roads and trails

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- California State Parks announced beginning Friday, hikers can experience Redwoods State Parks in a new way after additional roads and trials have reopened after complications from the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire.

The newly renovated Meteor Trail will now feature a one-mile segment of Skyline to the Sea Trail and dog-friendly access along teh first mile of North Escape.

“We are pushing to reopen fire-damaged trail segments in Big Basin as they are safely reconstructed and look forward to welcoming more visitors in 2023,” said Santa Cruz District Superintendent Chris Spohrer. “These newly opened trails offer a novel window to witness the remarkable recovery of the ancient forest – come visit and enjoy!”

The first mile of Sunset Trail is expected to be finished sometime in January.

Services remain limited, and there is currently no cell phone service, running water, or electricity.

During the interim recovery period, the park is only available for people who make reservations. According to State Parks, most of the 100 daily spaces are made 60 days in advance.

You can make appointments by phone at (831) 338-8867 or online here.