Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 54-years-old man from Santa Cruz is dead after trying to run from CHP officers.

It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The CHP said is saw a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officers tried to make an enforcement stop on the motorcycle, but CHP said the motorcyclists failed to stop at the patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens. That’s when a chase ensued.

Officer said less than a minute later, the motorcycle was heading west on Water Street, when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a curb.

CHP provided immediate to the rider, but he later succumbed to his injuries and died on scene.

While the crash is still under investigation, CHP believes alcohol might have been a factor.

KION is working to find out the identity of the rider.

Ana Torrea

Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KION News Channel 5/46

