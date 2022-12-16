Skip to Content
Published 3:44 PM

Hollister School District looking for candidates to fill vacant Board of Trustees seat

Hollister School District

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister School District is looking to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees after failure to fill the spot during the 2022 election.

The open seat is for Area 1, which includes the north-central section of the Hollister district.

The district will fill the vacancy through a provisional appointment rather than an election. The deadline to apply is noon on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Candidates are invited to a public interview session with the Board of Trustees at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2023. The appointment of the next board member will follow the interviews.

You can fill an application, here.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

