German lawmakers seek answers on alleged far-right plot

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers are digging deeper into an alleged coup plot uncovered last week. Police detained 25 people linked to the far-right Reich Citizens movement five days ago on suspicion of being members of or supporting a “terrorist organization” that planned to topple the government. Green party lawmaker Konstantin von Notz said Monday that information received from Germany’s attorney general showed the plans to be “extremely disturbing.” He drew parallels to the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors say some of those detained last week had plans to enter the German parliament with weapons. Lawmakers will consider government proposals to crack down on extremists, including those employed by the state.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.