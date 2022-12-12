CHP slow-speed chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they arrested a man who took officers on a chase from Gilroy to Greenfield while potentially driving under the influence.

Officers said a suspect stole a red Toyota Prius in Gilroy and proceeded south on Highway 101.

People who witnessed the chase on the highway posted what they recorded on social media. Those that posted felt like this was out of the ordinary and laughable. Why?

Courtesy of @Salinas_foo on Instagram.

That’s because instead of a high-speed chase...…the driver was only going about 56 MPH.

Still, the driver was swerving between lanes and almost hit others, and could have caused an accident. One officer had to resort to a risky maneuver to stop the driver.

“It wasn’t a pit maneuver,” Officer Meadors said. “It was an intentional ramming maneuver.”

Nobody was injured as a result of the chase.

CHP also tells KION that DUI could be a factor. This and the driver's motives are still unknown.