Gonzales one step closer for new community center

Gonzales city leaders say the city is one step closer to opening its new community center.

"The Dennis and Janice Caprara Community Center Complex" will feature a fitness center, county library, outdoor theater and a courtyard to cater to the city's youth. Young people make up 30% of the city's population.

"To bring something like that to a small community, and a rural community, it just lends itself to so many more opportunities for our community, specifically around learning with the relocation of the library. It's just a really exciting project for all of us," Carmen Gil, Gonzales' Interim City Manager said.

City leaders say Gonzales has enough money to build phase one of this project. The funding includes more than $7 million dollars from "Measure x" sales tax funds.

Plus, nearly $2 million dollars from Monterey County.

The city is hoping to break ground in the coming months.