Some UC student’s final grades on hold as strikes continue for student workers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- No progress has been made on the ongoing strike in UC Santa Cruz.

Faculty members across the UC system are showing their solidarity by withholding final grades. An ASE member of UAW 2865 Rebecca Gross explains how important this is.

“We can strike all we want, and we can withhold our labor all we want, but the faculty are the ones that the instructors of record are the ones that submit those grades,” Gross said. “So we really need faculty support to create this widespread disruption across the UC.”

It's a mixed feeling for students when asked how they felt about it.

Some students are not too worried and say their grades will show up eventually. Others say not seeing their grades is going to be frustrating.

Workers on strike are trying to make sure their students don't get left behind, though.

“We’ve been trying to communicate with our students and let them know that this shouldn’t have any long-term consequences for them,” Gross said. “As students in terms of like their transcripts, or applying for future jobs or grad school.”

To put it simply…

“We’re really trying to let students know that unless you’re in a situation where you’re on academic probation, you don’t need to be concerned,” Gross said. “This won’t defect you long term and eventually everyone will receive grades.”

We did also reach out to UC Santa Cruz to get their response.

They said they’re doing what they can to make sure the gaps in learning will be filled during the strike.