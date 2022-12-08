Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:31 PM

Man arrested in Watsonville with recycling bin full of stolen tools

Watsonville Police Department

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they arrested a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of tools from a business.

Police said 20-year-old Baudel Sanchez was running from a crime scene with a recycling can full of stolen tools. The burglary occurred on the 200 block of Rodriguez Street.

Police said they found the suspect hiding in a nearby church parking lot. He denied involvement, but officers tracked his wet footprints to the recycling bin full of the stolen items.

Sanchez later confessed to stealing the items after breaking into a business. He was arrested and charged with commercial burglary and receiving stolen property over $950, according to police.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content