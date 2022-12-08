Man arrested in Watsonville with recycling bin full of stolen tools

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they arrested a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of tools from a business.

Police said 20-year-old Baudel Sanchez was running from a crime scene with a recycling can full of stolen tools. The burglary occurred on the 200 block of Rodriguez Street.

Police said they found the suspect hiding in a nearby church parking lot. He denied involvement, but officers tracked his wet footprints to the recycling bin full of the stolen items.

Sanchez later confessed to stealing the items after breaking into a business. He was arrested and charged with commercial burglary and receiving stolen property over $950, according to police.