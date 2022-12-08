Skip to Content
Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect

Hollister Police Department

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night.

Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck.

Police warn he is armed and dangerous. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call 831-636-4331.

