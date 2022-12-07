Nantucket’s topless beaches bylaw approved by state

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A bylaw that allows anyone, regardless of gender, to go topless on Nantucket’s beaches has been approved by the Massachusetts attorney general’s office. In its decision Tuesday, the office said the resort island’s Gender Equality on Beaches measure does not conflict with the state constitution. Residents passed the bylaw amendment at a town meeting by a vote of 327-242. It was originally proposed by seventh-generation Nantucket resident Dorothy Stover, who said it was about equity. On its website, the town urged patience during an adjustment period.

