Hugh Roberts inks new deal with Monterey Bay F.C.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Hugh Roberts will be back with the Crisp and Kelp next season. Monterey Bay F.C. and the defender have agreed to terms on a new contract.

Sources confirm to KION News Channel 46 that the club agreed to terms with Roberts on a one-year deal with a second-year option. The contract is pending league and federation approval.

Across 2,735 minutes, Roberts scored three goals while adding one assist. On defense, the captain recorded a team high 124 clearances, 40 interceptions, 29 blocks, and 28 tackles.

Roberts' contract keeps last season's entire starting back line intact after Morey Doner, Kai Greene, and Grant Robinson all inked deals earlier in the offseason.

The four defenders helped the Union to 11 shutouts on the season.