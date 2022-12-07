Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:29 PM

Hugh Roberts inks new deal with Monterey Bay F.C.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Hugh Roberts will be back with the Crisp and Kelp next season. Monterey Bay F.C. and the defender have agreed to terms on a new contract.

Sources confirm to KION News Channel 46 that the club agreed to terms with Roberts on a one-year deal with a second-year option. The contract is pending league and federation approval.

Across 2,735 minutes, Roberts scored three goals while adding one assist. On defense, the captain recorded a team high 124 clearances, 40 interceptions, 29 blocks, and 28 tackles.

Roberts' contract keeps last season's entire starting back line intact after Morey Doner, Kai Greene, and Grant Robinson all inked deals earlier in the offseason.

The four defenders helped the Union to 11 shutouts on the season.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Maxwell Glenn

Sports Director for KION News Channel 46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content