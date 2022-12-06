Jimmy Garappolo could return to 49ers for playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Niners fans may have some hope for the playoffs as their starting quarterback does not need foot surgery, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Jimmy Garoppolo has a "lisfranc injury, and if rehab goes smoothly, he could have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks," said Schefter. This would line up perfectly with the divisional round of the playoffs.

In ten starts this season, Garoppolo had a QBR of 103 with 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He was 7-3 as a starter, with losses to the Chiefs, Broncos, and Falcons this season.