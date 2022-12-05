EXPLAINER: What’s post-World Cup future for Qatar’s stadiums
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup stadium was designed to leave a minimal footprint in the Qatari sand. It’s now due to be dismantled. Stadium 974 played host to seven matches. The one one was Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the last 16 on Monday. Qatar says the stadium will disappear. But it isn’t clear when that will happen. The country will soon stage an Asian Cup, the multi-sport Asian Games and maybe even a Summer Olympics. The big question is what happens next for Qatar’s venues after the World Cup ends.