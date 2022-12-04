McIlroy says Norman rift began with his ‘brainwash’ comment

Rory McIlroy is detailing how his relationship soured with Greg Norman in a lengthy interview with the Sunday Independent in Ireland. He says he thought they had patched up their differences in April. McIlroy says that changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling class. McIlroy says at that point he wanted to make it his business to be a royal pain to Norman. McIlroy has been taking digs at Norman and his LIV Golf venture ever since. McIlroy also says his close friendship with Sergio Garcia ended over a testy text exchange at the U.S. Open.

