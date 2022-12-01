Skip to Content
Pedestrian hit while crossing State Route 1 in near Capitola

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 31-year-old man suffered major injuries after getting hit by a car while crossing State Route 1 near Capitola.

CHP-Santa Cruz is leading the investigation and said the crash happened on the northbound side of the highway south of Park Avenue Wednesday afternoon around 2:48 p.m.

The driver of a 2014 Acura hit the pedestrian while traveling north on the highway.

The CHP said the driver stopped after the crash and remained on scene until officers got there.

Investigators said the pedestrian was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with major injuries.

The person hit by the car, other than the age, was only identified as a Watsonville man.

No arrests have been made at this time however it's an ongoing investigation.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman

