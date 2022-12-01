Monterey County said EBT recipients should be okay after state glitch prevented use of funds

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Every 1st of the month, thousands of families in Monterey County need food stamp benefits to help feed their families.

Thursday was a problem as people with EBT cards could not access funds due to a state-wide glitch.

Maia Carroll, a spokesperson for Monterey County, said the glitch had been resolved, according to the state. Customers can call the number on the back of their cards to see if their EBT cards were loaded.

According to livestories, from 2015 to 2019, 9.2 thousand households received Food Stamps/SNAP in Monterey County.