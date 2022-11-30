Prepping for storms on the Central Coast

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- “We’re probably gonna have to go load up some sandbags. Just in case.”

Perry Ramirez lives very close to the River Fire Burn Scar. He is keeping a close eye on the upcoming rain.

“Just preparing for anything that could come, you know, as far as weather,” Ramirez said. “Sometimes it rains hard, sometimes it doesn’t, but over here, we get a whole bunch of rain.”

Barricades are located next to some homes and on the other side of them…is the River Fire Burn Scar. Sandbags were placed next to the barricades to prevent flooding.

Ramirez is also working to keep his pets safe.

“We got the kennels,” Ramirez said. “The kennels are all prepared, and they’re all covered, so they’ll be nice and warm in there. We got the igloos in there, so they’ll be nice and warm. And to protect them.”

To keep his preparation for tomorrow short and simple…

“We just prepare by getting everybody indoors and making sure everybody’s safe.”

Ramirez also said he plans to keep a watch out, and if the water does start to rise, he will be ready.