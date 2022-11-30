Deshaun Watson practicing, not talking ahead of Browns debut

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson is ready to play, not talk. Cleveland’s starting quarterback didn’t address the media before practicing for the first time since being reinstated by the NFL from his 11-game suspension stemming from accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson has been accused of harassment and assault by more than two dozen women for his actions during massage therapy sessions. Watson will make his debut for the Browns on Sunday against the Houston Texans, who traded him to Cleveland in March. The 27-year-old Watson accepted the league ban, a $5 million fine and agreed to undergo therapy and counseling.

