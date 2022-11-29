Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team’s most recent game. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter in Minnesota’s 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg. The Timberwolves announced that an MRI exam confirmed the injury that will sideline him indefinitely. The team said Towns would be “reassessed in several weeks.” Towns is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 21 games with 50.5% shooting from the field.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.