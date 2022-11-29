Australian Parliament censures former prime minister

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has listed his achievements in government including standing up to a “bullying” China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced to the House of Representatives a rare censure motion against the conservative prime minister who took the unprecedented steps of appointing himself to five ministerial roles, usually without the knowledge of the existing minister. A censure motion against Morrison has no material effect other than to tarnish his political legacy. The House passed the motion 86 to 50 on Wednesday. It was sure to pass because Labor holds a majority in the House.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.