today at 2:37 PM
Published 12:52 PM

Seaside Police searching for suspect that shot occupied vehicle at least 30 times

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a person(s) in a vehcile shot at an occupied grey Mercedes Benz at least 30 times on the 1800 block of Yosemite Street Monday morning.

The suspect vehicle then drove off west down San Pablo, south on Noche Buena Street and was last seen on Broadway Street, said police.

Police said the vehcile is believed to be a black Nissan Altima with front-end damage. At least 30 shots were fired.

The intended victim fled the scene. This happened around 11:52 a.m. Seaside Police has issued a public safety warning for the community.

Victim's vehicle.

Police added that they are investigating a "large scene." Nobody was hurt as a result of the shoots fired incident that they could find.

