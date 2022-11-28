Skip to Content
Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP

SAN LUCAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP King City said that a man died after a fatal crash on Jolon Road Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:12 a.m. when a man driving a black Jeep Wrangler went off the road and hit a tree for an unknown reason, said crash investigators.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Officers are unsure of what direction the vehcile was traveling in and are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

