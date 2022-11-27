Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon’s capital

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Authorities say at least 14 people are dead in Cameroon’s capital after a landslide at a funeral. Dozens of others remained missing as rescue crews continued digging through the rubble with flashlights. Centre Regional Govenor Naseri Paul Bea told the Cameroonian national broadcaster CRTV that the search for survivors in the Damas neighborhood of Yaounde would continue. About a dozen others injured in the landslide are being treated at local hospitals, he said. The governor described the area where the landslide took place in the Damas neighborhood of Yaounde as a “very dangerous spot.”

